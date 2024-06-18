Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 555 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 555 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.66.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

