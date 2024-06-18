Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 29.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 635,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 143,299 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,394.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Pfizer by 15.2% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.5% during the third quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 333,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,957,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,098,000 after acquiring an additional 119,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

