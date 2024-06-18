ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Mark Patrick Mader Sells 3,112 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZI opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $14,026,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 255,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

