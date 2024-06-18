SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.