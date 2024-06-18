SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,784 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $8,071,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 247,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,495,000 after acquiring an additional 34,427 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $214.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.93 and its 200 day moving average is $201.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

