SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

