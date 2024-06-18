SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 731 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,052.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $415.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $948.47 and a 200 day moving average of $888.12. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,077.22.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.