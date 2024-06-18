SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 1.14% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCMB. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 246,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 133,963 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 124,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,919 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

