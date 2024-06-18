SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,031 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 572.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $273.14 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

