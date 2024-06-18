SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $309.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.