SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $265.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.23 and its 200 day moving average is $259.62. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.