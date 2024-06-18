SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,879,000. Fidato Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,233,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,891,000. Finally, Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,431,000.

DFAR opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

