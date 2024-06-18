SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 698.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 1.6 %

CFB stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. Analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

