SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 58,129 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 417.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,129 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,859,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,929,000 after purchasing an additional 979,917 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $10,023,000. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $6,454,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 139,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 54,290 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

