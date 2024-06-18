SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.