SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Synopsys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $612.72 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $558.93 and its 200 day moving average is $552.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

