Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Holdings Raised by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAPR. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.