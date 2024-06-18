Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $25.18 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,034 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $25,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after buying an additional 132,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,531,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 57,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 47,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,340.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

