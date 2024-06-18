Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $185.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.11. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.69 and a 12-month high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Co. of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.