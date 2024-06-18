Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 404 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $243.17 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $243.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

