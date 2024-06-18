Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 94 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $87,451,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.1 %

BLD stock opened at $413.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.75. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $452.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.89 and a 200-day moving average of $392.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

