Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $25.63 Million Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226,235 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.28% of Century Aluminum worth $25,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. Analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

