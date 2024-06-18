Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 143,392 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 623,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,392 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $25,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,628,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Avient by 17,378.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,053,000 after purchasing an additional 479,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avient by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,937,000 after purchasing an additional 384,452 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,610 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Avient by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,201,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,947,000 after purchasing an additional 252,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Avient’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

