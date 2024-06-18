Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,456 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $26,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.