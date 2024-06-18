Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 25,691 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,691 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $26,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $120.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

