Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,032 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $28,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.