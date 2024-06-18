Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $28,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,185.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $532.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.87 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $508.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.54.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.