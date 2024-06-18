Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 50,291 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,291 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $30,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 1.6 %

ZD stock opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

