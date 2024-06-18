NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CFO Michael Scott Price Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Scott Price purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $25,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,963.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NewtekOne Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $319.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.32.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 52,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

