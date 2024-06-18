Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Ocado Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OCDDY opened at $8.79 on Friday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

