Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Ocado Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of OCDDY opened at $8.79 on Friday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.
Ocado Group Company Profile
