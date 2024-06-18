Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,223 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Lumentum worth $30,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,624,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 337,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,491,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $53,785,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lumentum by 9.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,070,000 after buying an additional 73,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.53 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

