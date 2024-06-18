Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,911 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,729 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $31,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after buying an additional 424,665 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 4,501.7% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 387,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after buying an additional 378,593 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 612,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 284,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 3.31. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

