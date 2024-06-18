Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XPOF. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:XPOF opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $727.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

