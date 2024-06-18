Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie Acquires 200 Shares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 200 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.50 per share, with a total value of C$13,300.00.

Kevan Stuart Gorrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 100 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.94 per share, with a total value of C$6,694.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 500 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$70.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,325.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$138.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

