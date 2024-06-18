Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Fulton Financial worth $29,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 94,538 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 76,320.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

