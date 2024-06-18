Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

STIP opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.