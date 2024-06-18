Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Expands By 14.4%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Air New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

