ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in May

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,396,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 9,561,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,396.2 days.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.22.
About ANTA Sports Products
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.