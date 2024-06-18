ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in May

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,396,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 9,561,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,396.2 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

About ANTA Sports Products

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.