Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,727,800 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 3,075,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27,278.0 days.

Amplifon Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. Amplifon has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $35.88.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

