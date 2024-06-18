Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Rises By 8.0%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,900 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 358,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 644.8 days.

Atos Stock Down 2.0 %

AEXAF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94. Atos has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

