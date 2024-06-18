ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

ATCO Price Performance

ACLLF opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. ATCO has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

ATCO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

See Also

