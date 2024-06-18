Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in May

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 592,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 361.2 days.

Antofagasta Stock Up 1.0 %

Antofagasta stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.