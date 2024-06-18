ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,329,700 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 3,063,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

ALPEK Price Performance

ALPEK stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

About ALPEK

Recommended Stories

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico and internationally. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastic and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid (PTA), an organic compound that is raw material for PET; polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; recycled PET for new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet; and polyester fibers, such as staple fiber for use in carpets, home furnishings, and garments; and filament for clothing, automotive interiors, and seatbelts, as well as canvases, conveyor belts, hoses, and other industrial application.

