Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in May

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.4 days.

Altium Stock Performance

ALMFF stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. Altium has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

