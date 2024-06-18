Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Athena Gold Trading Up 27.0 %
Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Athena Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
