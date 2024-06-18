Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Athena Gold Trading Up 27.0 %

Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Athena Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

