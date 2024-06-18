Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Aker ASA has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $65.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03.

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

