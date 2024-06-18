Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,475,100 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 1,613,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 307.3 days.

Aixtron Price Performance

OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $42.65.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

