Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,475,100 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 1,613,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 307.3 days.
Aixtron Price Performance
OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $42.65.
Aixtron Company Profile
