Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,359.0 days.

OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. Aalberts has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $50.07.

Aalberts N.V. offers mission-critical technologies for aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors. It operates through Building Technology and Industrial Technology sectors. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

