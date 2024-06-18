Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
