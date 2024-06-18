Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Medpace worth $36,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Medpace by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Medpace by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Medpace Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $395.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.10. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.87 and a 12 month high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

